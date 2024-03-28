XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21!

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group XG announce the release of their 5th single “WOKE UP”, set to release on May 21, available in CD BOX and DIGITAL formats. The jacket photo was also revealed.

“Woke Up” is XG’s first all-rap song, featuring a groundbreaking style that combines 808 bass with unique East Asian sounds. The members’ individual rap performances brim with personality, conveying a strong hip-hop identity and the indefinable quality that is the “Xtraordinary Girls.”

JAKOPS (SIMON), executive producer of XGALX, embeds XG’s unique philosophy of breaking stereotypes in the song, expressed through a line in the catchy chorus, “Woke up lookin’ like this.”

The jacket photo features a striking cover of a mouth with black lipstick, an original grillz design with the XG logo and fangs and a mosaic censor over the mouth.

XG’s 3rd single’s title track “SHOOTING STAR” and its B-side “LEFT RIGHT,” released in January 2023, have so far surpassed 300 million cumulative streams on music streaming platforms. The pre-release track “GRL GVNG” from their 1st Mini Album “NEW DNA,” released in June of the same year, topped the US Billboard chart ‘Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter,’ and “NEW DNA” achieved the top position on the Billboard JAPAN ‘Hot Albums’ comprehensive album chart, marking the global rising artist XG’s continuous leaps forward.

XG has also announced their first world tour, “XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’,” starting in May.

XG

5th Single

“Woke Up”

2024.05.21 TUE

[CD BOX]

<Price>

¥1,100(tax in)

<Contents>

CD-R／LYRICS PAPER／LOGO STICKER SET (2 Pieces)

<Tracks>

1. Woke Up

2. Woke Up (INSTRUMENTAL)

“Woke Up” Website

XG is a seven-member Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, COCONA. They debuted in March 2022 with their 1st Single “Tippy Toes” from XGALX, a global entertainment production that emits a ‘BOLD’ culture worldwide and brings forth artists with unique worldviews.

They released their 1st Mini Album “NEW DNA” in September 2023, achieving first place on Billboard JAPAN’s “Hot Albums.” In November of the same year, they held their first solo live audience show “XG ‘NEW DNA’ SHOWCASE in JAPAN” (at Pia Arena MM). Actively performing globally, they have appeared in numerous major music festivals in the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates. They made history as the first Japanese artist to rank first on the US Billboard chart ‘Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter’ and were the first Japanese girl group to grace the cover of the American “Billboard” magazine, achieving numerous global feats.

In 2024, they announced their first world tour, “XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’.” The group name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.” Through their unconventional music and performances, they aim to empower people from all walks of life around the world.

