DSWD: P5-M worth of community projects in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental to benefit 3,956 families

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday (March 27) said that 3,956 households will benefit from the Php5 million worth of community-based sub-projects it has recently turned over to various barangays in Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental under the agency’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) – National Community Driven Development Program.

“Eight different basic sub-projects under the KALAHI-Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan or PAMANA modality were constructed and completed by the communities through more than Php4.8 million in grants from the DSWD’s KALAHI-CIDSS, and over Php295,600 from the local government units (LGUs) of Guihulngan,” Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said.

“Some 3,956 household-beneficiaries from barangays Binobohan, Hinakpan, Humayhumay, Imelda, Planas, Sandayao, Tacpao, and Trinidad are expected to benefit from these completed sub-projects,” the DSWD co-spokesperson said.

Asec. Dumlao said among the completed sub-projects that were turned over by the agency on Tuesday (March 26) were the construction and concreting of access roads, streetlights, and inter-cultural amenities.

“These sub-projects exemplify the significance of community-driven development as these were tailored fit with the needs of the respective communities who identified the project themselves,” she said.

Aside from community-based sub-projects, the DSWD official noted that one project under the KALAHI-Kapangyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay modality was completed, providing cash-for-work for persons with disabilities, and benefited some 600 household-beneficiaries.

“Through KALAHI modalities, we witnessed firsthand the power of participatory development where communities are not just recipients of government projects but also active drivers of change,” Asec. Dumlao said.

The projects were officially turned over to the respective community-beneficiaries by Assistant Secretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Arnel Garcia, Assistant Secretary for Specialized Programs under Operations Group Florentino Loyola Jr., and the DSWD Field Office-7 (Central Visayas).

Guihulngan City Mayor Filomeno Reyes was also present during the turnover ceremony.

Guihulngan City is the only LGU in Central Visayas under the KALAHI-CIDSS PAMANA – the national government’s peace and development program mainly implemented in conflict-affected areas.