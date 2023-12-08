XG Release 4th Single “WINTER WITHOUT YOU”! Music Video Also Unveiled!

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Today (Friday 8th December), Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG released their 4th Single ‘WINTER WITHOUT YOU’, along with the Music Video posted to their YouTube channel.

‘WINTER WITHOUT YOU’ captures the poignant emotions of remembering and longing for someone special who is far away during Christmas. The warmth of the melody and the sweetness of harmony express these feelings, creating a fusion of emotions.

With the distinctive sounds of the electric piano and unique vocal effects, it offers a delightful contrast to XG’s traditional edgy style. XG’s seven individual personalities beautifully harmonize to create a magical winter moment.

XG recently achieved a remarkable milestone by being the only Japanese artist selected by Rolling Stone for their ‘100 Best Songs of 2023’ (XG’s track, ‘LEFT RIGHT’ placed 77th). Additionally, in fashion magazine ELLE’s ‘The Best Songs of 2023’, XG’s ‘LEFT RIGHT’ was selected as one of 42 songs, alongside major US artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and Bad Bunny – with XG again being the only Japanese artist, marking a stunning global leap for XG in 2023.

With the announcement of XG’s 2024 World Tour, anticipation is already building for what is to come.

XG – WINTER WITHOUT YOU (Official Music Video)

XG

New Single ‘WINTER WITHOUT YOU’

Streaming/Download

12 AM within each timezone

XG

XG is a seven-member Hip-hop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA.

The group debuted on March 2022 with their 1st single “Tippy Toes” from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique worldview.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single “MASCARA”. They released their 3rd Single “SHOOTING STAR” on January 25, 2023.

The group’s name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.

XGALX

A global entertainment production company that transmits BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique worldview.

Through the energy, high-quality music, and performances created by the strong minds, purity, and teamwork of Gen Z women, the company conveys to young people around the world the message of “Chasing a dream, having the strength to make it come true, and going all the way”.

A New Breed – Breaking Boundaries

A New Breed Breaking Boundaries” is a project that aims to break down conventions and stereotypes, creating new values through creativity, and expressing to young people around the world that they should “listen to their hearts, set their dreams in motion, have the strength to realize them, and go all the way.”

XG Official Website: http://xgalx.com/xg/

XG OFFICIAL FANCLUB “ALPHAZ”: https://xg.pasch.fan/

XG Instagram: https://instagram.com/xgofficial

XG YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@xg_official

XG TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@xg.official

XG Weverse: https://weverseapp.page.link/p3i5

XG Twitter: https://twitter.com/XGOfficial_

XG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XGOfficial

XGALX Official Website http://xgalx.com