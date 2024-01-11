158 trucks of garbage collected during Black Nazarene Feast

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 158 trucks of garbage were collected by the Manila Department of Public Safety (DPS) headed by Nicole Kayle Amurao, during the activities related to the holding of the Feast of the Black Nazarene January 6 to 10, 2024.

Atty. Princess Abante, spokesperson for Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, said a total of 468 metric tons of garbage were collected by the DPS, based on a report given by Amurao.

“For Jan 9, as of 7pm of Jan 9, total garbage collected was 128 metric tons, equivalent to 46 truckloads, ” said Abante, adding that the said garbage was collected during the procession.

Abante said that the cleanup operations continue, as of this writing.

“Ongoing pa din po ngayon ang paglinis at pag ayos ng pamahalaang lungsod sa mga nadaanan na routa kahapon, “she said.

The traffic flow and overall situation in the vicinity of the Quiapo Church is now normal.

This year’s ‘Traslacion’ reached 15 hours, ending at 7:44 p.m. when the Black Nazarene was finally back to Quiapo Church.