A Catalyst of Change: Honoring the Legacy and Life of Dr. George S.K. Ty

{L-R) Philip Francisco Dy, Executive Vice President, MBFI and Deputy Executive Director, GTFI; Aniceto “Chito” Sobrepeña, Vice Chairman and President of MBFI, Executive Director of GTFI, and Vice Chairman of Manila Medical Services Incorporated; Alesandra T. Ty, Vice President of MBFI and GTFI;; Arlene P. Ledesma, MDH President; Dr. Hian Ho N. Kua, Hospital Director; Dr. Sergio Cao, President and Chief Academic Officer of MTC; and Anavia Theresa H. Chua, AVP for Student Affairs and Services during the turnover of GTFI-MDH Scholarship Grant Turnover, November 21, 2023 at the Manila Doctors Hospital.

In celebration of the life and work of the late philanthropist and Filipino business tycoon Dr. George S.K. Ty, companies under the Metrobank Group – Manila Doctors Hospital, Manila Tytana Colleges, Metrobank Foundation, Inc., and GT Foundation- come together for a series of inspiring and commemorative events and activities that tackle the legacy and honor of the late Metrobank Group Founder and Chairman, five years since his passing.

Healthcare and education in one, every step of the way

Honoring Dr. Ty’s vision and contribution to healthcare in the country, Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) spearheads a scholarship grant to selected 4th year Nursing students of Manila Tytana Colleges (formerly Manila Doctors College). In his continuing legacy, GT Foundation Inc. will provide a Php5 million funding to Manila Doctors Hospital to support the BSN scholars from Tytana and MDH’s Nursing Assistant to registered nurse scholarship through the hospital’s Bridge Program. The GTFI-MDH Scholarship Program is a manifestation of the hospital’s thrust to improve the quality of healthcare with the sustained availability of healthcare professionals in partnership with the academic community.

Apart from the launch of the scholarship program, MDH will also complete the second phase of last year’s dedication of the newly renamed Dr. George S.K. Ty Medical Tower through the unveiling of his bust. In 2022, MDH commemorated his legacy with a dedication ceremony for the hospital’s new and modern 21-storey building. The newest medical tower is the fruition of the late Chairman’s dream for MDH to be one of the top hospitals in the country providing safe, comprehensive, and accessible health care to anyone in need.

Advancement in academic landscape

Manila Tytana Colleges, the educational arm of the Metrobank Group, will provide the platform to sharpen the minds and imbue the values of humanitarian and philanthropic works of the late Chairman through the school’s series of activities dubbed Pagyabong: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. George S.K. Ty, with the theme, Para sa Tytana, Para sa Bayan.

The Student Symposium aims to showcase proposals from Tytana Formation students about their advocacies and other projects that would benefit the community. Some of the projects include hygiene education among grade school students, promoting culture and arts, and championing mental health. Tytana also conducted a Community Food Sharing program. Beneficiary for this year are 120 grade school students from Tambo Elementary School Unit I, Paranaque City. Aside from the donation from the school, the College and Senior High School Student Councils of Tytana also contributed to this week-long initiative.

In its fourth year, Tytana will once again hold the Pagyabong Essay Writing and Video Making Competitions. The competitions aspire to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Ty through stories of service and kindness.

Paying it forward – the GSKT way

Carrying the philanthropic and humanitarian values of the late Chairman, the GT Foundation will once again implement a food augmentation program called PaGTitipon. Launched in 2021, this program has already reached 20,000 families nationwide. On its 3rd-year, GTFI will conduct series of activities, distribution of food baskets, and in-kind donations to select marginalized beneficiaries nationwide. GT Foundation has partnered with select institutions like Childhope Philippines, Caritas Philippines, Tulong Para sa Walang Tahanan, and DSWD-accredited Residential Care Facilities to reach the nearly 7,000 beneficiaries nationwide. A ceremonial event will happen at Childhope Philippines Paco Manila on November 24, while the program implementation will last until July 27, 2024.

The Metrobank Foundation, on the other hand, will conduct a solemn yet meaningful internal commemoration activities for family members and selected close friends.

The commemoration activities for Dr. Ty will happen from November 21 to December 7, 2023.

With his significant and inspiring contributions to the society, the late taipan was awarded with many accolades and recognitions up until his passing in 2018. The former Metrobank Group chairman was named as the Management Man of the Year by the Management Association of the Philippines in 2006. In 2010, he was also conferred by then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo with the Order of Lakandula with the rank of Bayani- a presidential honor conferred to an individual whose life is worthy of emulation by the Filipino people. In September 2019, almost a year after his death, Dr. Ty was recognized by the country’s Upper and Lower Houses. The Senate of the Philippines unanimously adopted Senate Resolution No. 10 titled “Resolution Posthumously Honoring Dr. George S.K. Ty for his Philanthropic Contributions”, while the House of Representatives adopted House Resolution No. 10 titled “Resolution Honoring the Achievements and Contributions of Dr. George S.K. Ty, Outstanding Filipino, Philanthropist, and Business Leader”

About Manila Doctors Hospital

Manila Doctors Hospital is a premier tertiary hospital founded in 1956 by a group of physicians. As one of the leading healthcare institutions in the country today, Manila Doctors Hospital offers holistic care and wellbeing to its local and international patients by providing them with one of the most advanced facilities and healthcare technology in the Philippines- like the Linear Accelerator (LINAC) and Brachytherapy for cancer treatment and the state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory or the Cathlab.

Strategically located at the heart of Manila, MDH continues to revolutionize the healthcare industry by accelerating the quality of medical profession and embracing the challenges of providing accessible, comprehensive, and quality healthcare in the country. For more information about the medical and diagnostic services and facilities at MDH, visit us at www.maniladoctors.com.ph, follow us at www.facebook.com/maniladoctorshospital, email us at [email protected] or call (+632) 8558-0888.