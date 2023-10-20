ABAC Philippines and Canada Convene Second Virtual Nuclear Energy Roundtable Talks

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the success of the first virtual experts roundtable discussion that delved into the pivotal role of nuclear energy in propelling sustainable growth, APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Philippines and ABAC Canada announced the upcoming second roundtable to understand the Nuclear Energy transition on October 24, 2023.

This initiative will once again bring together various industry experts to address critical questions and concerns related to the transition to nuclear energy. The talks will cover the determining mechanisms for transition financing, assessing the commercial viability of nuclear energy, and exploring the potential for retrofitting and upgrading existing plants to be nuclear-capable.

With the global energy landscape evolving rapidly, this virtual roundtable will provide a unique platform for industry experts, policymakers, and leaders to engage in meaningful discussions, share innovative ideas, and collectively understand and shape the future of energy.

“Nuclear energy is more than just power; it’s a promise of a clean, strong future where progress and care for our planet go hand in hand,” said Sabin Aboitiz, ABAC Philippines member, ABAC Sustainable Growth Working Group Vice Chair and President and CEO of the Aboitiz Group.

“Since our first roundtable, Canada’s Province of Ontario announced its biggest-ever nuclear expansion. We are doubling production at the world’s largest nuclear generation station, refurbishing our oldest operating plant and working on 4 small modular reactors (SMRs). These are the most scalable clean energy solutions to meet our growing need for electrification.” said Jan De Silva, ABAC Canada Member, ABAC Digital & Innovation Working Group Chair and Former President & CEO, Toronto Region Board of Trade.

The second roundtable will also serve as an important preparatory platform in finalizing the ABAC Sustainability Working Group presentation about the viability of nuclear energy in the upcoming ABAC 4 meetings, which are scheduled to take place in San Francisco, USA this November.

About ABAC Philippines

APEC Leaders, in 1995, established the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) tasked to provide a private sector perspective towards achieving free and open trade and investments in the Asia Pacific region (Bogor goals). In 2020, Leaders adopted the Putrajaya Vision, for an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, for the prosperity of all our people and future generations.

The Council had its first meeting and dialogue with the Leaders in 1996 when the Philippines first chaired APEC. Ambassador Roberto Romulo of the Philippines served as ABAC’s founding chairman.

Every year, ABAC submits a Report to APEC Leaders which outlines key recommendations focused on regional economic integration. ABAC also engages with Ministers, especially those responsible for Trade, Finance, SME, Energy, Food Security, Health, and Women to address urgent challenges.

ABAC Members representing the Philippines are Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, Tomas Alcantara, Chair of ABAC Philippines, Joanne de Asis, Globe Capital Partners LLC Chairperson, Francis Chua, Founding Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce, Philippines (ICCP), and Liveable Cities Challenge Chairman Guillermo Luz.