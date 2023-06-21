AC Logistics and Glacier Megafridge JV opens Cagayan de Oro cold storage facility

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Cagayan De Oro City — GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corporation (GMAC), a joint venture between AC Logistics Holdings Corporation (AC Logistics) and Glacier Megafridge, Incorporated (GMI), opens its new cold chain storage facility in Cagayan De Oro.

The construction of GMAC CDO, which is situated in Brgy. Tablon, started in 2022 and is now ready to serve clients and communities. The facility can store up to 5,348 industrial pallets and is expected to service the increasing cold storage demand of various industries in Northern Mindanao, help ensure food preservation for the community, and be a key player in the region’s economic development.

AC Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayala Corporation, serves as Ayala group’s portfolio company for logistics solutions services providing end-to-end supply chain solutions through its subsidiaries. The company’s partnership with GMI is a testament to its commitment to address the country’s need for reliable and efficient supply chain solutions that can foster food preservation and security.

“AC Logistics aims to use technology-driven supply chain solutions in addressing the country’s most pressing problems. We are sincerely proud to be partnering with Glacier Megafridge in helping our stakeholders ensure food security and preservation in Cagayan de Oro. This is only the start of a very meaningful venture and we look forward to aggressively expanding our cold chain solutions across key areas in the Philippines,” said Rene Almendras, President & CEO of AC Logistics.”

“Glacier Megafridge, Inc. has always been committed to creating logistics solutions that address its stakeholders’ supply chain needs. Through our cold chain facilities, we ensure the quality and safety of food in different parts of the country. We use the industry’s gold standards in building and operating our facilities. Our team is excited to use our technical expertise in providing logistics services to more clients and addressing supply chain challenges in Cagayan de Oro,” said Arturo Yan, President of GMI.”

GMI has been in the cold storage and logistics industry since 2005 with over 65,000 pallet capacity throughout the country. As the leading cold storage service provider, the company builds and operates cold chain industrial facilities using Japanese technology for perishable meat, poultry, aquamarine, and dairy products around Metro Manila and key emerging cities in Bicol, Panay, Bulacan, and Samar. The company provides services including Warehouse Management, Cold Storage Racks, Processing and Repacking, Plug-In Services, Blast Freezing, Inventory Management, and Transport Management. GMI is also recognized and certified by a variety of Government and Professional organizations such as the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), Department of Agriculture (DA), Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), International Finance Corporation (IFC), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

The opening ceremony held in Baloy, Brgy. Tablon, was graced by different government agencies, GMAC’s local and national clients, international partners, and suppliers. The City Government of Cagayan de Oro also showed support and noted the facility as “GMAC’s first cold chain project outside of Luzon, and its first in Mindanao.” The City Government hopes the facility will “boost local farmers’ preservation of agricultural products and crops, ensure best quality of harvests, and ultimately prevent unnecessary wastage.”

The combined expertise and capabilities of AC Logistics and GMI provide GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corporation a very competitive service for its clients. This joint venture is committed to aggressively grow its cold chain portfolio throughout the country as it ensures food security and preservation in the cold chain corridor.

AC Logistics Holdings Corporation (AC Logistics) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayala Corporation and serves as the portfolio company for logistics services, including door-to-door express and on-demand delivery, general and specialized warehousing and fulfillment, domestic and international air and sea freight forwarding, and waste logistics and management. AC Logistics provides end-to-end supply chain solutions through its affiliates and/or subsidiaries: (1) movement of goods by U-Freight Phils., Inc., U-Ocean, Inc., Entrego Fulfillment Solutions, Inc., Entrego Express Corporation, Airfreight 2100, Incorporated, and Air 2100, Inc.; (2) specialized warehousing by LGC Logistics, Inc., Cargohaus, Inc., and GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corporation; and (3) waste management and logistics by Waste & Resources Management, Inc. and Integrated Waste Management, Inc.