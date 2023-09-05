305 SHARES Share Tweet

UnionBank of the Philippines Chairman of the Board of Directors Erramon “Montxu” I. Aboitiz, has taken on a pivotal role as the new Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM), beginning September 1, 2023. Aboitiz joins an esteemed group of accomplished business leaders who share an unwavering commitment to advancing the growth and well-being of Asia and its people.

Montxu is the 7th chairman of AIM succeeding Peter Garrucho who assumed the role in 2017. Montxu served as the President & CEO of Aboitiz Equity Ventures for a decade from 2009 to 2019, and briefly as the CEO of Aboitiz Power Corporation in 2018. Additionally, Montxu is a former Trustee of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation before Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz assumed the same role.

Montxu earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in Accounting and Finance from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, USA. In 2011, he received the Management Man of the Year award from the Management Association of the Philippines and was recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young. Seven years later, AIM conferred an honorary doctorate degree in management on Montxu.

In 2019, the Aboitiz Group through its social responsibility arm the Aboitiz Foundation, made a US$10 million donation to AIM, marked as the Aboitiz 100th Anniversary Commitment Fund. The said fund is being used to address the local and regional gap in data science and innovation.

With this donation, AIM’s Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (ASITE) conducts world-class teaching and research with real-world applications with data science professionals and leaders.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is the portfolio management company of the Aboitiz Group, leading investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, and cutting-edge fields like data science and artificial intelligence. With a remarkable legacy spanning five generations, the Aboitiz Group is committed to driving change for a better world. The Group is undergoing its Great Transformation to establish itself as the Philippines’ pioneering techglomerate. This innovative growth strategy, powered by technology and a renewed entrepreneurial mindset, empowers us to advance businesses and uplift communities.

AEV is renowned as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently recognized for our unwavering dedication to good corporate governance and corporate social responsibility (CSR) through the Aboitiz Foundation.

As proud members of influential organizations such as the APEC Business Advisory Council, Private Sector Advisory Council to the Philippine government, Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees, and the Global Council for Inclusive Capitalism, we actively champion sustainability initiatives both domestically and globally. Aligned with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we drive policies, advocacies, and initiatives to make a lasting impact. Our transformative #OneNEWAboitiz Sustainability Framework aims to enhance sustainable practices in our life-essential businesses, fostering a positive impact on the environment and society.

To learn more about our journey to becoming the Philippines’ first techglomerate, visit our website: https://aboitiz.com/.