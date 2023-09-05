100 Manila policemen undergo ‘suprise drug test’, yield negative results

277 SHARES Share Tweet

ABOUT 100 members of the Manila Police District (MPD) were subjected to a surprise drug test conducted at the MPD Headquarters on United Avenue, Ermita, Maynila and all tested negative.

This good news was relayed by PMajor Philipp Ines, chief of the MPD’s Public Information Office, saying the drug test is part of the intensified internal program of the MPD.

Ines said MPD Director PBGen. Andre Dizon wants to ensure that there no drug users in the ranks of the country’s premier police district.

According to Ines, Dizon had directed the filing of administrative charges against any Manila policeman who will be found as a drug addict.

It was learned that the a series of drug tests will also be conducted by the MPD in all police stations.