BI has 25 new immigration officers

A TOTAL of 25 new immigration officers have been welcomed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) into its ranks as they commence their training at the Philippine Immigration Academy’s (PIA) Intramuros site on April 1, 2024.

After undergoing a rigorous 27-day fast-track program, these officers will be equipped with essential skills and knowledge in border control techniques, immigration procedures, and security protocols, said BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

She said the curriculum is tailored to prepare these officers for their pivotal roles as primary inspectors in airports, ensuring efficient and effective immigration processes.

The batch comprises of 9 females and 16 males and will be undergoing trainings on immigration laws, passenger assessment, and effective public service.

Upon completion of their training, said officers are slated to be deployed to major international airports and frontline offices by May 1, Sandoval said.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed enthusiasm for the arrival of these new officers, stating, “They represent the fresh face of Bagong Immigration, aligning with the national government’s Bagong Pilipinas campaign.”