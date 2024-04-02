PAL offers introductory prices as it launches Manila-Seattle route in October

305 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced that come October 2, 2024, it will be launching nonstop flights between Manila and Seattle, which then becomes PAL’s sixth destination in the U.S. and the eighth in North America.

Relatedly, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna also announced that to promote the new Manila-Seattle service, PAL is offering a special introductory, all-in roundtrip fare at US$771 for Economy Class and US$3,071 for Business Class. The introductory fare is available until April 30, 2024 and for travel from October 2 to November 30, 2024 as well as from February 1 to March 22, 2025.

Villaluna said ithe airline’s Manila-Seattle-Manila services will initially operate three times weekly, every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with convenient departures at 10:40 p.m. local time from Manila’s Terminal 1 and at 11:40 p.m. local time from Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Captain Stanley K. Ng said that “Philippine Airlines is happy to say, ‘Mabuhay, Seattle!’ We are proud to welcome Seattle to our growing U.S. route network.”

“Our Manila-Seattle-Manila flights give us a valuable opportunity to promote our beautiful island country as a flourishing tourist and business destination for American travellers. We also look forward to serving Filipinos who hope to reunite with family members or experience new travel adventures in the vibrant U.S. Pacific Northwest.” Ng added.

According to Ng, PAL is the first carrier to link the Philippines and the U.S. Pacific Northwest region with direct flights that will help stimulate business and leisure travel of U.S. residents to the Philippines. Over 900,000 Americans visited the Philippines in 2023, making the U.S. the country’s second largest source of tourists.

The Philippine flag carrier will also serve the growing number of Filipinos visiting family and friends in Washington and Oregon, which are home to more than 240,000 Filipino Americans, Ng said.

Philippine Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said: “Congratulations to Philippine Airlines on their latest expansion of U.S. routes with the launch of nonstop service to Seattle. Growth in air passenger traffic post-pandemic requires corresponding enhancements in airport facilities and operations. This new PAL service – which coincides with the expected upgrade of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport by its new operator – will help boost travel and tourism between both the Philippines and the United States.”

The flights also provide connectivity via Manila to PAL’s extensive domestic and regional international network, including cities such as Cebu, Davao, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.

Villaluna said the Seattle flights will add up to 60 tons of cargo capacity every week that will further contribute to increased trade and economic activity between the U.S. and Asia. Seattle is PAL’s eighth destination in North America. The Philippine carrier already operates 46 weekly flights to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York, Toronto, Honolulu and Guam.

Travelers may avail of the best fares and promotional rates by logging on to www.philippineairlines.com, the PAL mobile app or by visiting their preferred travel agent, she said.

Seattle, a high-tech business hub and thriving port city, is the gateway to various population centers in the states of Washington and Oregon, including Portland, Salem, Spokane, Tacoma and Eugene.

Travelers are assured that they will enjoy connectivity via PAL’s airline partners to various U.S. mainland cities, including Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas and Washington D.C.