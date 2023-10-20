Bravante’s mom arrives at NAIA 3

166 SHARES Share Tweet

THE mother of hazing death victim Ahldryn Bravante has returned home Friday morning.

Cherryl Bravante, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), was in tears as she got off the Gulf Air flight that flew her home from Oman.

In an ambush interview upon arrival at the NAIA Terminal 3 at past 11 a .m., Cherryl expressed hope that all those responsible for her son’s death are brought to justice.

“Masakit sa akin. dahil kababalik ko lang sa trabaho ng ilang buwan dahil namatay din ang isa ko pang anak,” she said. It was learned that another son of his died from an accident months earlier.

She said that the last time she talked to Ahldryn was on Monday, not knowing that it would be their last conversation.

Cherry said she wants justice for his slain son, saying he had many dreams and was in fact preparing for his graduation and complying with requirements.

The victim, she said, never mentioned anything about joining any fraternity to her and to his father as well.

Cherry was met at the airport by representatives from the OWWA repatriation center.