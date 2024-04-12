BW Women Hair Styling Spray

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Flyaways and limp locks? We don’t know her! BW Women by Blackwater, a personal care brand for fragrances and hair styling solutions, introduces its newest innovation: Hold Me Tight™ Styling Hairspray. This hairstyling spray provides long-lasting hold, weightless feel, and frizz control, making it the perfect product for Filipinas battling the country’s humid climate!

Long-lasting Style, Uncompromising Feel:

Hold Me Tight™ delivers up to 9 hours of style retention without any visible residue or that dreaded heavy feeling! Just make sure your hair is clean and dry before spraying the can 8-10 inches away from your hair to achieve that extra shine and hold to keep your hair looking polished all day and night.

It’s your strength and styling duo in one, too! Formulated with Panthenol, the hairstyling spray helps nourish and strengthen hair shafts and strands for healthy-looking hair!

With BW Women’s hair solution, salon-quality roots can be easily achieved at the comfort of your own home! At only Php 295, it contains 350ml of product! Shop the Hold Me Tight™ Styling Hairspray online at Blackwater’s Shopee, Tiktok and Lazada flagship stores and through Ever Bilena direct sellers.

Grab yours today to embrace confidence and flawless style with BW Women Hold Me Tight™ Styling Hairspray!

About BW Women:

BW Women empowers women to express themselves confidently and beautifully every day through fragrance, skincare, depilatory, and hair styling products. BW Women aims to be a trusted companion in every woman’s daily routine, helping them feel their best consistently.