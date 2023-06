166 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio ( in red shirt) joins Senator Jinggoy Estrada (In blue shirt) in his visit to San Jose evacuation center in Malilipot town, Albay on Thursday (June 22).

The DSWD Bicol Regional Office also distributed cash aid to the evacuees through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.