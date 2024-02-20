First PISO Sale for 2024 launched with over 300,000 seats available – AirAsia Philippines

388 SHARES Share Tweet

In an effort to cushion the effects of volatile fuel prices following the Civil Aeronautics Board of the Philippines (CAB) memorandum of an increase in the fuel surcharge for the month of March, AirAsia Philippines assured that it is keeping a more competitive ticket pricing, as it announced the airline is launching its very first PISO Sale for 2024.

From February 19 to 25, guests can enjoy a one-way base fare of P1 for all domestic and international destinations for flights from September 1, 2024 to June 18, 2025. Over 300,000 seats will be made available for flights originating from AirAsia’s Manila, Cebu, and Clark hubs.

“PISO Sale is our commitment to ensuring affordable flights to our guests, especially those who are on a tight budget but would like to have a memorable travel experience. We remind our guests to be on the lookout for exciting promos and deals for flights, hotels, meals, and other ancillary products by visiting only our legit e-platforms – Fly AirAsia (Facebook), Superapp (MOVE) or via AirAsia’s official website (www.airasia.com)”, said First Officer Steve Dailisan, AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs.

Dailisan also said that Air Asia is providing air passengers the most enticing travel experience especially with summer fast approaching.

Depending on the destination, the fuel surcharge would mean an additional P185 to P665 for domestic flights and P610.37 to P949.51 for international flights.

However, the airline is reminding guests that tickets bought within this month will not be affected by the fuel surcharge next month.

“AirAsia Philippines will continue to diversify its product offerings to cater the changing needs of our guests especially those belonging to the Gen Y and Z who are expected to travel more this year, and will be on a lookout for the lowest deals to save money”, Dailisan said.

As of February, Boracay, Cebu, Bohol, and Puerto Princesa remained the top destinations travelers are looking forward to visiting domestically, while Bangkok, Incheon, Taipei, Narita, and Osaka remain on their bucket list for international travels.