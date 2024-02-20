Reported abduction of Chinese national being probed by MPD

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Manila Police District (MPD) is looking into reports that a male Chinese businessman was abducted by still unknown suspects in Sta. Cruz, Manila on February 19, 2024.

Initial reports said that the victim was identified as Qiu Shangjin, residing on Alonzo Street in Sta. Cruz.

The incident was said to have taken place at around 9:50 p.m. on Alonzo Street covered by Barangay 313.

Two men were said to have appeared out of nowhere, approached the victim and then had him board a brown Toyota Innova which then sped toward an unknown direction.

Witnesses told the police that the said vehicle had a speed racer marking on its side and a star logo on its hood.

The MPD is now investigating the reported incident to confirm if it indeed happened and if so, to have the suspects arrested and the victim rescued.