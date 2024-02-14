DSWD chief joins PBBM in Secretary JPE’s 100th year birthday celebration

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr in the 100th year birthday celebration of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile on February 14 (Wednesday) in Malacanang Palace.

Turning 100 years old, Secretary Enrile is now one of the centenarians in the country being honored by the DSWD as part of the agency’s implementation of the Program for Centenarians as provided by Republic Act (RA) No. 10868 or the “Centenarians Act of 2016”.

As a centenarian, Secretary Enrile is entitled to receive a Letter of Felicitation from the President of the Philippines congratulating him for his longevity and a Centenarian Gift in the amount of one hundred thousand pesos (P100,000.00). Photo credit by Presidential Communications Office.