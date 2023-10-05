Controversial drag queen Pura Luka Vega nabbed

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives from the Manila Police District -Station 3 arrested controversial drag queen Pura Luka Vega or Amadeus Fernando Pagente, in his home located at No. 1606 M. Hizon St., Brgy 339, Sta Cruz Maynila.

Pagente’s arrest at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday was by virtue of an arrest warrant issued against him by Hon. Judge Czarina Villanueva of the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 36, in connection with a case of “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibition and indecent shows” filed against him after his infamous performance of ‘Ama Namin” where he was dressed like the revered Black Nazarene.

Police said Pagente peacefully went with the arrresting officers. It was learned that Pagente, 33, is a senior health program officer at the Department of Health (DOH) and that he was surprised upon learning that an arrest warrant had been issued against him.

Warrant and Intel Operatives led by PMaj Billy Ray Canagan effected his arrest while the court set a bail of P72,000 for his provisional liberty.

It was learned that a number of groups lodged formal complaints against the drag queen in various courts in Manila and Quezon City for violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code (Immoral Doctrines, Obscene Publications and Exhibitions, and Indecent Shows), in relation to Republic Act 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012).

It will be recalled that Pagente had been declared persona non grata in some cities after a video of him went viral. There, he was shown performing the ‘Ama Namin’ remix while wearing a costume that resembled the revered Black Nazareno and inside a local bar.

The act was highly condemned by netizens and various Catholic and Christian organizations s blaspehmous.