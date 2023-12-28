Cua urges local leaders to continue implementing EO 28

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua urged his fellow local leaders to continue implementing an executive order banning firecrackers to protect their constituents from undue harm that these may cause.

“Executive Order 28 Series of 2017 which limits firecracker use to community displays is still in effect, thus I hope that my fellow leaders will continue implementing the EO to ensure that our constituents are safe from the dangers of firecracker use,” Cua said.

He added that local government units should also crack down on the sale of illegal firecrackers. Cua’s call comes amid Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos’ call for a total ban on firecrackers across the country to prevent fireworks-related injuries that occur during the holiday season, particularly during celebrations for the New Year.

According to a Department of Health bulletin issued on Wednesday, 75 people have so far been reported injured due to firecrackers.

“Let’s promote safe celebrations in our communities for the coming New Year. We’ve done it in the past, so why not continue leading community celebrations where everyone enjoys and risks are minimized,” Cua said.

The governor also said that local leaders should not be remiss in urging their constituents to employ alternative means of making noise for their household celebrations.

“We can make use of pots and pans, tambourines and other instruments, music, and even videoke singing to continue the tradition of making noise. Our health and well-being is more important,” Cua added.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

Learn more at www.ulap.net.ph.