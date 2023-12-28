Pay your taxes early, avail of discounts – Mayor Honey

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A PUBLIC advisory was issued by the Manila city government regarding the payment of real property taxes.

Mayor Honey Lacuna said that a schedule of discount for Real Property Tax payments had been formulated for those who will pay early.

For payment made until December 29, the taxpayer is entitled to 15% discount on its non-delinquent account, she said.

Lacuna added that for real property tax payments from January 1-31, 2024, a 10 percent discount will be given.

Payments may be made via Go Manila app or via www.gomanila.com or through the Taxpayer’s Center at Manila City Hall, the mayor said.

She advised the property owners in Manila to avail of the discounts by paying their taxes early.