DOST 1 joins the celebration of the 2024 National Women’s Month

305 SHARES Share Tweet

As the nation celebrates the National Women’s Month with the theme, “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan,” the Department of Science and Technology Regional Office 1 (DOST-1) in collaboration with DZAG Radyo Pilipinas Agoo takes pride in promoting gender equality and women empowerment through the conduct of the 5th episode of the official radio program, Tekno Presensya: Sensya ken Teknolohiya para kadagiti Umili on March 7, 2024, via zoom platform and Facebook live.

The event began with a message from DOST 1 Regional Director, Dr. Teresita A. Tabaog, who emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating the potential of women. RD Tabaog reiterated that gender biases and stereotypes have no place in our society and urged everyone to embrace the diversity and strength that women bring to our nation.

Ms. Jara G. Acoon-Hadji Nasif, from the DOST 1 GAD Focal Point System (GFPS) Secretariat, served as the resource person for the event. Ms. Acoon delved into the fundamental concepts of GAD, highlighting its role in achieving gender equality and promoting women’s empowerment. She emphasized the need to address gender disparities, eliminate discrimination, and ensure equal opportunities and access to resources for women and men.

Key topics discussed during the event included the distinction between sex and gender, gender roles and socialization, gender bias, and gender issues affecting both women and men. Ms. Acoon discussed the challenges faced by men due to gender stereotypes and societal expectations, emphasizing the importance of addressing gender concerns to create a more inclusive society.

In support to the National Women’s Month celebration, DOST 1 has lined up a series of activities throughout the month of March. These activities include inter-agency events, seminars on stress management, training sessions on loom weaving, workshops on gender mainstreaming, safety training, orientations on relevant policies, and free testing and calibration services for women.

DOST 1 remains committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women, hoping to create a more inclusive and equitable society where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute to nation-building. (Christian Dominic Casimiro)