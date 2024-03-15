DOST upgrades products of Lechon sauce enterprise in Iligan with various sci-tech interventions

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology upgrades MJS Food Inc. with various science and technology interventions. The firm recently secured the FDA’s License to Operate, aided by DOST’s support.

Tears of joy and gratitude overflowed as Mary Jean Gayo, co-owner and Production Manager of the firm, described her feelings upon receiving the news on February 12, 2024.

“We are forever thankful to DOST for the support it has extended to us and the company. You have turned our dream into reality,” Mrs. Gayo said.

MJS Food Inc. benefits from the DOST’s Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) in 2021. The firm acquired a powder mixer, split colloid mill, and other food-grade processing equipment through the program.

The enterprise also received consultancy and training services covering product label enhancement, food safety training, and process standardization under the DOST’s Manufacturing Productivity Extension (MPEX) program.

DOST also assisted in the plant layout of their new GMP-compliant facility.

These technical assistance played a significant role in the grant of the License to Operate, a government requirement to assure quality and safety in all products.

With the technology upgrading, innovation, and consultancy services, the firm produced an improved and bottled lechon sauce, an all-meat roasting powder mix, and a palapa appetizer.

Through technology transfer, DOST Lanao del Norte continues supporting local firms in food safety and current Good Manufacturing Practices for MSMEs. Partnerships with companies such as MJS Food Inc. demonstrate the advantages of applying science and technology in businesses. DOST PSTO Lanao del Norte is committed to leading innovation, technology, and scientific initiatives and ensuring they maximize the economic and social advantages for the people living in Lanao del Norte. (Melody Anne H. Donio/DOST-X PSTO Lanao del Norte)

