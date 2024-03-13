DOST, PLGU-LDN provide plant growth promoter to rice farmers affected by Shear Line

360 SHARES Share Tweet

To boost local rice farmers’ productivity and support their recovery from the Shear Line, the Department of Science and Technology, through the Provincial Government of Lanao del Norte, distributed Carrageenan Plant Growth Promoter (CPGP) in the province on February 27, 2024, at the Provincial Nursery Seed Farm, Municipality of Kapatagan.

A total of 1,360 liters of CPGP was distributed to the province to equip the farmers with innovative solutions to recover and improve their agricultural production, particularly those affected by the Shear Line in 2023.

The CPGP is a natural product derived from red seaweed and developed by DOST-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute scientists. The formula has been proven to increase rice yields by as much as 30% compared to the yield from average farmer practices. It also makes the crops more resistant to blight and infestation caused by the tungro virus and strengthens the crops’ extensive root systems, which can better withstand the effects of lodging during typhoons.

This project targets to help 925 rice farmers from the Municipalities of Kapatagan, Lala, Sapad, Salvador, Baroy, Tubod, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Maigo, and Tagoloan.

“On behalf of our Governor, Angging Quibranza Dimaporo, and District Representatives Cong. Khalid Dimaporo and Cong. Aminah Dimaporo, we express our deepest gratitude to DOST for their continuous support of the Lanao del Norte community, particularly the agriculture sector. We are confident that, like the successful utilization of Portasol previously provided, we will effectively utilize this Carrageenan Plant Growth Promoter (CPGP) to enhance our agricultural productivity further,” said Chair of Agriculture and Sangguniang Panlungsod Member Mr. Reinario B. Bihag, during the distribution ceremony.

Through this initiative, DOST 10 envisions Lanao del Norte rice farmers recovering from past calamities and strengthening their livelihood, enhancing their agricultural practices through a sustainable and organic solution, and experiencing a significant yield increase, with studies showing up to a 30% rise in rice production.

The CPGP enhances nutrient uptake, increases crop yield, and improves resistance to pests and diseases. It is a DOST innovative project in collaboration with the National Crop Protection Center of the University of the Philippines-Los Baños.

The initiative was funded through Congress Introduced Increases. (Sameeha A. Ali/DOST 10)

