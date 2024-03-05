GMAC to build and operate cold storage facility in Davao

277 SHARES Share Tweet

DAVAO – GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corporation (GMAC), a joint venture between AC Logistics Holdings Corporation (AC Logistics) and Glacier Megafridge, Incorporated (GMI) is set to build and operate an 11,798-pallet cold storage facility in Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

This is the second cold storage facility that GMAC is building following the opening of its first cold storage facility in Tablon, Cagayan de Oro. The facility is expected to cater to local food producers, manufacturers, importers, institutional food service, and quick service restaurant clients. It triples GMAC’s capacity to 17k pallets by 2025 upon its completion.

GMAC’s Davao Cold Storage will be located within the ANFLO Industrial Estate, a PEZA-registered Special Economic Zone in Davao del Norte that is owned and operated by Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI). The 63-hectare industrial park, equipped with modern facilities and logistics support that serve agri-industrial operations, is ideal due to its proximity to the Davao International Container Terminal.

“This is the second cold storage facility that GMAC will build and operate following the first facility in Cagayan De Oro which opened last year and there are other plans to develop cold storage facilities in several locations in the country as a demonstration of our commitment to ensure food safety and preservation,” AC Logistics President and CEO, GMAC Director Rene Almendras shared on Thursday.

GMI is a technology-driven company which has been in the cold storage and logistics industry since 2005 serving importers, food processors, manufacturers, and F&B retailers. “GMI is proud of its efforts to bridge over logistical gaps and channel a safe, secure, and stable supply of fresh food through cold chain facilities,” said GMI President, and GMAC Chairman and President Arturo Yan.

Damosa Land, the leading sustainable real estate developer in Mindanao, has been a partner of the Ayala Group in creating socioeconomic zones to meet the demands of the people in the region. “At the forefront of economic development in Mindanao, we are committed to enhancing socio-economic development and uplifting the quality of life in the region. We are aware of the increasing need for warehouses and cold storage facilities in the area and we are a proud partner of this project,” Damosa Land President Ricardo Lagdameo said.

The new cold storage facility is set to break ground on March 12, 2024, and it is expected to start operations by the first quarter of 2025.

AC Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayala Corporation, holds a portfolio of logistics companies, providing end-to-end supply chain solutions. GMAC, its joint venture with GMI builds and operates a reliable network of cold storage plants particularly in areas with cold chain capacity gaps in line with its thrust for food safety and preservation.