DOST provides temperature calibration services to RHU Manticao

In support of Misamis Oriental’s immunization programs, the Department of Science and Technology provided free temperature calibration services to the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of the Municipality of Manticao on February 21, 2024.

Regional Metrology Laboratory staff Engr. Delwin M. Balanay Jr. and Engr. Shane Marie S. Clavano calibrated the thermometers or temperature sensors of the three bio refrigerators, two refrigerators for laboratory specimens, one unit Freezer thermometer, one unit room thermometer, and 14 units of Vaccine Carrier Digital Thermohygrometers.

Calibrating the thermometers is crucial in ensuring the viability of specimens and the efficacy of the vaccines.

RHU Manticao conducts vaccination for COVID-19 vaccines and the Routine National Immunization Program for its different barangays.

The total value of assistance provided to the LGU through these services amounted to Php 35,150.00.

Dr. Eddy Paul L. Mallillin, the Municipal Health Officer, thanked DOST. “We appreciate and are grateful to DOST 10 for considering and accepting our request. Ensuring and maintaining vaccine efficacy is one of our priorities. In addition, we always make sure that our equipment is calibrated annually. With this, we are confident in our storage equipment and monitoring.”

This activity aligns with DOST’s four pillars: promoting human well-being to every Filipino in the country. This corresponds to Sustainable Development Goal 3, Good Health and Well-being, which ensures healthy lives and promotes well-being for all ages.

DOST 10, through its Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory (RSTL), offers calibration services for measuring instruments in different parts of the region. DOST also offers chemical and microbiological testing of water, food, swab samples, and food shelf-life studies. Interested companies and LGUs can send a letter of request/intent to DOST 10 Regional Director, Engr. Romela N. Ratilla, through the RSTL manager, Engr. Frumencio B. Quiblat, Jr. The LOIs may be forwarded to [email protected]. (Delwin M. Balanay Jr./DOST 10)

