DSWD chief, Cebu City mayor, CNU exec sign MOA for Tara, Basa! rollout in Cebu

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian signs on Friday (March 8) a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Cebu Normal University (CNU) President Dr. Daniel Ariaso Sr. for the implementation of the agency’s Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program in Cebu City.

The MOA signing, held at the Cebu City Hall, was part of the ceremonial kick-off for the DSWD’s reformatted educational assistance.

The signing was witnessed by DSWD Field Office-7 (Central Visayas) Regional Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero, DSWD Central Visayas Social Technology Unit Head Ligaya Dael, CNU-College of Teacher Education Dean Dr. Venus Cortez, City Councilor Francisco Espares, Department of Education (DepEd)-Cebu City Division Schools Superintendent Dr. Nimfa Bongo; and Executive Director of Cebu Women and Family Affairs Commission Regina Lingaolingao.

Aside from Cebu City, the DSWD will also scale-up the implementation of the Tara Basa! Tutoring program in other areas across the country.