DOT, TPB to Elevate Philippine Experience, lead biggest PHL delegation to ITB Berlin 2024

The Department of Tourism (DOT) together with its marketing arm, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, will be attending this year’s Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) 2024 Convention in Berlin, Germany to lead the biggest Philippine delegation yet composed of co-exhibitors from the public and private sector who are all tasked to promote an enhanced Philippine experience at the 3-day business-to-business (B2B) event happening from March 5 to 7, 2024.

With close to 60 delegates including representatives from hotel and resort enterprises, destination management companies, travel and tour agencies, government agencies such as the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and the local government units of, Bohol, Camiguin, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, and Sipalay, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco will lead the Philippine delegation assisted by TPB Chief Operating Officer Margarita M. Nograles.

The Philippine team will conduct its B2B at the Philippine pavilion designed with local elements from mother of pearl to bamboo weave prints. Blown-up visuals and LED screens featuring award-winning destinations and hidden gems from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will be mounted following the 7-point agenda of the DOT that prioritizes, among others, the equalization of tourism product development and promotion.

During the event, guests will enjoy a range of activities celebrating Philippine culture. A fashion showcase by Avel Bacudio will feature intricately crafted designs using traditional weaves, offering attendees a chance to wear them and participate in portrait sessions. The Kalumon Performing Ensemble will also display traditional attire with handmade weaves and beadwork, inviting guests to adorn themselves and join their performances.

Additionally, a two-night networking dinner with Philippine sellers and invited foreign buyers of ITB Berlin will be conducted with the Provincial Government of Bohol not only sponsoring the second night but also bringing the Loboc Children’s Choir to perform throughout the event.

“Our presence at ITB Berlin underscores our unwavering commitment to introducing an enhanced and unforgettable Philippine experience to the world. Driven by the vision of our President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. of putting the Filipino brand front and center, our resolve is to elevate and expand demand for Philippine tourism by highlighting the unparalleled beauty of our vast natural resources while advocating sustainable tourism, introducing the rich tapestry of our nation, diversity of our culture, and the renowned Filipino hospitality—the very essence that makes the world celebrate the reasons to Love The Philippines,” said Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

In addition to showcasing of the country’s various destinations and products, participating properties are also expected to offer one-of-a-kind Philippine packages that will support sustainable and environmental initiatives.

“We recognize the importance of increasing tourism numbers and revenue, but it is also essential to strike a balance by offering experiences that benefit the long-term preservation of our culture and environment,” stated TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. “While we continue to promote our country globally, sustainability remains our guiding principle.”

The sustainability drive of the Philippines is highlighted with the City of Sipalay being nominated at the Green Destinations Top 100 Story Awards.

Sipalay’s “Lakbayon Project”, an initiative by the Sipalay City Council for Women and the Sipalay City Government that led to the transformation of Poblacion Beach from a former wasteland to a cleaner beach with a conservation area for sea turtles and a mangrove forest, is expected to take home an award during a ceremony that will be held during the second day of ITB Berlin.

ITB Berlin, known as the world’s largest tourism trade fair, will take place from 5-7 March, 2024 at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds and is expected to welcome 24,000 attendees from across the globe.

