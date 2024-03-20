DSWD, AFP explore convergence efforts for peace initiatives

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) met on Monday (March 18) to explore the possible convergence in enhancing peace initiatives during the agency’s benchmarking study and field research at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Arnel Garcia said the agency is conducting field studies and discussions with various partners as part of its efforts to enhance the case management strategy of the Department for the implementation of its Buong Bansa Mapayapa (BBM) peace and development program.

“We have requested this briefing in line with the DSWD’s efforts to improve its case management strategy for the Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa (PD-BBM) program that covers both members of non-state armed groups and victims of terrorism,” Asst. Sec. Garcia said.

Asst. Sec. Garcia represented DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay and lead the agency’s core team of peace focal persons in the discussion with AFP officials.

The DSWD official emphasized that the improvement in case management is being undertaken by the agency in line with the directive of Secretary Rex Gatchalian to strengthen the peace efforts by protecting individuals in conflict-affected and -vulnerable communities.

“This is an emerging client sector for the DSWD and we are cognizant of the Secretary’s directive to ensure that we are not only providing short-term cash assistance to our clients but rather providing the necessary psychosocial interventions to promote and sustain long-term behavioral change,” Asst. Sec. Garcia stressed.

During the field study of the DSWD team, the AFP provided a briefing of their programs in preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE), including the Program Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Framework; Advancing and Sustaining Good Governance for Community Actions Towards Resilience and Empowerment (AS2G-CARE) Program; and Broad Reforms in Addressing Violent Extremism (BRAVE).

AFP Center for PCVE Civil Relations Service Director Col. Medel M. Aguilar (MNSA) PA, who conducted the briefing, said the Center was established to consolidate the AFP’s efforts in preventing and countering violent extremists and serve as a databank on all matters related to violent extremism.

“Successful implementation of a PCVE program rests on two crucial factors: a proper understanding of the root cause of violent extremism including the application of the necessary interventions to effectively address it and, at the same time, strong community support to PCVE,” said Col. Aguilar.

Recognizing the effort of the DSWD in countering armed conflict and violent extremism, the AFP official pointed out: “We highly commend the DSWD’s significant contributions on peace and development and the security sector views your Agency as an indispensable partner in restoring communities affected by armed conflict”.

In response, Asst. Sec. Garcia reiterated its commitment to reinforce partnerships with concerned agencies, like the AFP in strengthening the government’s overall peace efforts.