DSWD chief calls for more reforms to benefit women with disabilities

Officials and staff of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) hear the stories of inspirational women with disabilities during the 20th Women with Disabilities Day celebration at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City on Monday (March 25). During the activity, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian pushed for reforms to ensure that women with disabilities are encouraged to advance their rights and to participate in nation building.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Monday (March 25) pushed for reforms to ensure that women with disabilities are encouraged to advance their rights and to participate in nation building.

“We call on everyone to support disability-specific programs and services to address the targeted needs of women and girls with disabilities. A whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach is also necessary to create more avenues to mainstream disability-related policies in order to address the barriers that hinder the participation of persons with disabilities on an equal basis with other people,” Sec. Gatchalian said in his message delivered by Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Elaine Fallarcuna during the celebration of the 20th Women with Disabilities Day at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

Secretary Gatchalian also recognized the immense leadership potential of women within their communities.

“Given adequate opportunities and support, they can significantly participate in the socio-economic development of our country,” The DSWD chief said.

The DSWD, and its attached agency, the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), organized the celebration with the theme, “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng mga Kababaihang May Kapansanan, Patutunayan!”

The activity highlighted the strengths and contributions of Filipino women with disabilities, in accordance with Proclamation No. 744, series of 2004, which declares the last Monday of March of every year as Women with Disabilities Day.

During the activity, inspirational women with disabilities shared their testimonials on how they were able to break the societal barriers, and promote disability inclusion in their chosen fields.

They were Ms. Angel Otom, the first Filipina para-athlete swimmer who is also a Triple Gold Winner in 2023 ASEAN ParaGames; Ms. Shiela May Aggarao, a Board Member of the Life Haven Center for Independent Living and Secretary of Nationwide Organization of Visually-Impaired Empowered Ladies (NOVEL) Inc; Ms. Minnie Aveline Posadas Juan Serrano, an educator and member of the Board of Trustees of Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation in San Carlos City, Pangasinan; and, Ms. Erline Grace Maniquis, a deaf social media influencer and Tiktok content creator.

The event also served as a platform to discuss relevant laws promoting the welfare of women, such as Republic Act No. 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act and Republic Act No. 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act.

Also present were Assistant Secretary for Policy and Plans Rodolfo M. Santos, who is also the chairperson of the Department’s Gender and Development Focal Point System Technical Working Group (GAD-FPS TWG); NCDA Executive Director Glenda D. Relova; and NCDA Deputy Executive Director Dandy Victa.

The activity was also attended by women with disabilities, disability rights advocates, representatives from Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) from various cities in Metro Manila, national government agencies, and partners from non-government organizations.