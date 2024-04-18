Cua renews call for more green spaces

194 SHARES Share Tweet

As more areas in the country experience extreme heat, Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua renewed his call to local leaders to prioritize the regreening of towns to combat global warming.

“Even as we scramble for immediate solutions to our continually warming climate, we must put in place medium- and long-term strategies, particularly a more aggressive reforestation effort that will help cool our localities,” Cua said.

State weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday reported that twenty-four areas across the Philippines are forecasted to fall into the “danger” classification due to temperatures ranging from 42°C to 46°C.

PAGASA also said that most parts of the country are under the “extreme caution” classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

Meanwhile, a study recently published in the journal Science Advances found that for each decade between 1979 and 2020, heat waves have slowed by about 5 miles per day, and now last about four days longer on average.

Various experts have touted the “cooling effect” of forests and their role in countering climate change.

Besides their role in absorbing carbon dioxide that contributes to a warmer atmosphere, the ‘biophysical’ properties of forests – including how they distribute light, water and heat – have been shown to make them even more cooling, the World Economic Forum noted.

Cua recognized the role that green areas play in protecting communities against heat waves.

“A recent study found that due to climate change, heat waves travel more slowly and last longer.

A lack of green spaces in our communities will be detrimental to the health of our citizens, so I appeal to my fellow local leaders to continue planting more trees for our welfare,” said the governor.

“Gawin po nating top priority ang pagpapadami ng puno sa ating mga komunidad bilang pangontra sa matinding init. Hindi na natin pwedeng ipagpaliban pa ito, dahil mas maraming kababayan natin ang malalagay sa peligro dahil dito,” he added.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

