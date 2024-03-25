DSWD joins advocacy walk, supports fight vs. illegal drugs

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) personnel participate in the ‘Lakad Kontra Droga, Bida Tayong Lahat’ at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds in Pasay City on Saturday (March 23) as a demonstration of their support to the fight against the scourge of illegal drugs.

The DSWD is a member of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) Advocacy Cluster and Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center-Inter-Agency Task Force (DATRC-ITF).

The walk was organized by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) as chair of the ICAD and DATRC-ITF.