DSWD chief, TUCP reps discuss ways to assist minimum-wage earners

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian meets with representatives of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), led by its president and Partylist representative Deputy Speaker Raymond Mendoza, to explore ways to help minimum-wage earners as the country observes Labor Day this coming May 1.

The meeting with TUCP officials held on Monday (April 15) at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City was facilitated by DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay.

TUCP executives present during the meeting were Advocacy Officer Carlos Onate, Asst. General Secretary Gigi Martinez Mathay, Vice-President Louie Corral, and Asst. Chief of Staff Archie Ranin.