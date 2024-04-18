DSWD convenes attached agencies for 1st Joint Chairperson’s meeting

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for International Affairs, and Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASA) Emmeline Villar presides on the second day of the 1st Joint Chairperson’s Meeting of the agency’s three attached agencies — the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC), Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC), and National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA).

The meeting, which commenced on Tuesday (April 17) at the Ardenhills Suites in Quezon City, gathered the three attached agencies to strengthen collaboration in attaining the shared goal of a safer and a more inclusive Philippines.

During the Thursday (April 18) meeting, the heads of the attached agencies namely, CWC Executive Director, Undersecretary Angelo Tapales, JJWC Executive Director, Atty. Tricia Clare Oco, and NCDA Executive Director Glenda Relova provided their respective updates, accomplishments, issues and concerns.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for ASA Atty. Elaine Fallarcuna and the regional directors of the agency’s 16 Field Offices also attended the meeting which will end on Friday (April 19).