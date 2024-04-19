KartRider Rush+ blasts off into space with latest update, “Northeu II”

305 SHARES Share Tweet

KartRider Rush+ players can conquer the galaxy with new cosmic Karts and tracks

SEOUL – Nexon’s high-speed mobile racing game KartRider Rush+ beckons players to zoom through the cosmos at warp speed in the celestial Season 25 update “Northeu II.” Players can race highlight Karts Plasma Comet and Plasma Gleam on heart-pounding circuits including Skyway (Northeu), Cosmoway (Northeu) and Moon Garden (Fairy).

In KartRider Rush+, players find themselves in unique, turbo-charged go-karts and race through a variety of imaginative tracks filled with thrilling twists and turns. For the rookie or seasoned racing pro, KartRider Rush+ offers a pit stop for every player with an array of game modes and a delightful cast of characters to keep drivers in the fast lane. The frenetic game’s vibrant graphics and easy-to-pick-up gameplay deliver endless fun and excitement on the go.

Players who join the race will experience:

Four-Year Anniversary Events – Ahead of the fourth anniversary of KartRider Rush+ this May, players can log in and participate in events to earn 4EVER Coins and 4-Year Anniversary rewards, from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, June 9. For even more celebrations, players can pre-register to obtain an invitation item, which they can later use to obtain the 4EVER Set (M) and 4EVER Frame, from Friday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 15.

Players around the world can download KartRider Rush+ for free on Android and iOS.

More information on KartRider Rush+ Season 25 “Northeu II” update is available below:

About NEXON Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.