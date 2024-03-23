DSWD distributes livelihood grants to 482 typhoon-hit families in Ilocos Sur

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for Specialized Programs Florentino Loyola Jr. leads the distribution of livelihood settlement grants to 482 Typhoon Egay-affected families at the St Joseph Institute Gymnasium in Candon City, Ilocos Sur on Friday (March 22, 2024)

The DSWD will conduct another round of payout in April to complete the target of 3,000 families.

Joining Asst. Sec. Loyola were Congresswoman Kristine Singson-Meehan, Candon City Mayor Eric Singson and other Ilocos Sur town mayors, local officials, and DSWD Field Office -1 Regional Director Marie Angela Gopalan.