DSWD, OPAPRU turn over PAMANA housing units to families in 2 Zambo Peninsula towns

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan Tanjusay graces the turn over of housing units under the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) Modified Shelter Assistance Program (MSAP) to the family-beneficiaries in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte and Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay on Thursday (April 18).

Some 100 families from Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte and Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay received their new housing units as part of the government’s national peace agenda investments among conflict-affected and vulnerable communities in far-flung areas to spur growth and development in hard-to reach areas in the country.

“These housing units are the government’s peace investment designed to unite family in one roof and nurture family values believing the dividends will spawn genuine and durable peace. It is the government’s resolve that this investment for peace will eventually create development and prosperity in the municipality, in the province and in the region,” Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan A. Tanjusay said.

Undersecretary Tanjusay addressed the beneficiaries organized as neighborhood associations, barangay and local government officials during the separate turnover rites on Thursday (April 18).

The housing units are part of the government’s Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) Modified Shelter Assistance Program (MSAP) funds jointly implemented by the DSWD, through the Office of the Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns; DSWD Field Office- 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula); and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), in convergence with local government units’ (LGUs).

Usec. Tanjusay, DSWD Field Office 9 program implementors, and representatives of the OPAPRU turned over 50 shelters to the family-beneficiaries in Tungawan led by Mayor Carlnan Climaco and another fifty units to family-beneficiaries

in Sirawai led by Mayor Adjazar Janihim.

The DSWD official also committed additional 50 units for families in need in Tungawan and 150 units in Sirawai through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Mayors Climaco and Janihim, respectively, on the implementation of PAMANA this 2024.

“Napakagandang tumulong sa mga local chief executives kahit napakahirap puntahan ang kanilang mga munisipyo dahil masipag at may malasakit ang punongbayan sa kanyang mga constituents [It is a pleasure to help the local chief executives even if their towns are difficult to reach because they are hard working and they genuinely care about their constituents]. With the full cooperation of the mayors, the PAMANA shelters were finished on schedule, ” Usec. Tanjusay said.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian is improving the DSWD’s peace and development programs by levelling up its psycho-social case management deradicalization and reintegration modules designed for former rebels and conflict and vulnerable communities.