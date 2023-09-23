DSWD enjoins Filipinos to celebrate 31st National Family Week from Sept 25-29

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as chair of the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF), encourages all Filipino families to observe the “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day” on Monday (September 25), as part of the celebration of the 31st National Family Week on September 25-29.

The “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day” is in line with Presidential Proclamation No. 326, series of 2012.

The observance, which encourages Filipinos to spend mealtime with their families, is held every fourth Monday of September every year in conjunction with the annual celebration of National Family Week.

The Office of the President also issued Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 32 on Thursday (September 21) suspending work in government offices under the Executive branch from 3:00p.m. onwards on Monday.

“This Office also encourages all government workers in the Executive branch to fully support the programs and activities relative to the observance of Family Week, as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family,” read the memo signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

*Family week activities*

The City of Valenzuela is the host local government unit (LGU) for this year’s celebration.

The Valenzuela City LGU will hold their activities in celebration of the National Family Week, including family day celebration in the different child development centers in the city.

The 11th Annual Family Conference will also be held on Wednesday (September 27) in partnership with the Community Chest Foundation, Inc.; Alliance of Filipino Families for Mental Health, Inc.; YWCA Founder’s Federation of the Philippines, Inc.; and the United Nations Association of the Philippines, Inc.

The online conference aims to determine issues and concerns that highlight present-day social changes and exchange views on how the social changes significantly affect Filipino families.

As part of the celebration, the DSWD will also hold the National Awarding for the Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino (NPP) on (Friday) September 29.

The NPP aims to recognize and award exemplary Filipino families who have significantly contributed towards nation-building and the development of the family as the foundation of Philippine society and to develop a pool of ambassadors in promoting Filipino values.

With the theme “Pamilyang Pilipino: Pagtugon sa Nababagong Pananaw at Panahon”, which is anchored on the 2023 International Day of Families theme: “Demographic Trends and Families”, this year’s celebration will emphasize the awareness of the megatrend of demographic change and its impact on families.

“The DSWD encourages all Filipino families to set a time to bond with their families. This is one way of strengthening your communication and maintaining your relationship with one another,” Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.

Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, added: “The simple activity of having meals together will help greatly in making a family strong and resilient despite all the challenges they are facing.”