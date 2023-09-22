Palace issues Memorandum Circular No. 32 for observance of National Family Week

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Malacañang issued on Thursday Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 32 suspending work in government offices under the Executive branch from 3pm onwards on Monday, September 25, in connection with the observance of Family Week.

“This Office also encourages all government workers in the Executive branch to fully support the programs and activities relative to the observance of Family Week, as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family,” read the memo signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

“The suspension of work in all branches of government, in independent commissions or bodies, and in the private sector is encouraged, so as to afford all Filipino families the full opportunity to celebrate the 31st National Family Week.”

According to the MC, which takes effect immediately, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness, response to disasters and calamities, and the performance of other vital services shall continue their operations and render the necessary services.

The Palace issuance is pursuant to Proclamation No. 60 (s. 1991), which declared the last week of September of every year as Family Week, and to give government workers and their families time to celebrate the Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day pursuant to Proclamation No. 326 (s. 2012). | PND