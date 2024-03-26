DSWD exec highlights innovative programs at World Social Work Day celebrations

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay highlighted the newest additions to the agency’s menu of social protection programs and services during the celebration of the World Social Work Day at the Amphitheater People’s Park in Valenzuela City on Saturday (March 23).

Undersecretary Punay represented DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian during the celebration, which was led by the Philippine Association of Social Workers, Inc. (PASWI)-National Capital Region (NCR).

“In 2023, we went beyond our comfort zone, beyond what is traditional. we no longer just stay with what people know of us. With the current administration’s direction to cast the social protection net as wide as possible to reach those who really need it the most – the poorest of the poor – we have come up with innovative programs to further upgrade the DSWD’s social protection capabilities,” the agency senior official said, underscoring the agency’s continuous innovation to address the evolving landscape of social work, particularly in the post-pandemic era.

Punay said DSWD’s commitment to becoming the leader in transforming the social work landscape in the country by being the “incubator of innovations in social protection” is showcased in various innovative programs of the agency, such as the Pag-Abot program, Food Stamp Program, and Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program, among others.

He noted that the Pag-Abot Program and Food Stamp Program, were supported by Executive Orders issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“The DSWD has gone a long way in responding to the challenges faced by the poor, marginalized, and vulnerable sectors of society through the effective implementation of several projects and services,” he noted.

Punay likewise emphasized the DSWD’s commitment to acknowledging and uplifting the role of social workers in a collective journey towards ‘Buen Vivir’ or good living, as encapsuled in the World Social Work Day celebration theme, “Buen Vivir: Shared Future for Transformative Change.”

The senior DSWD official extended his gratitude to social workers and change-makers for their “tireless dedication” to promoting the well-being of the most marginalized, poor, and vulnerable sectors of society.

PASWI is an organization for professional social workers in the country that promotes a dynamic and transformative professional organization toward total human development.

“Together, let us remain as champions of social justice, human rights, and sustainable development, forging a future where every person can thrive, and where no one is left behind,” Punay said.

Punay reiterated the agency’s call for a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach” in addressing social issues, urging everyone to remain “champions of social justice, human rights, and sustainable development.”

Gracing the event were Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Valenzuela City Mayor Weslie Gatchalian, and representatives from the Philippines Commission on Women, Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center.