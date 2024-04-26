APCU Lauds Senator Escudero on Rising Sinophobia

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) extends its gratitude to the comments issued by Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero on rising Sinophobia in the country.

His statement are true of a statesman who stands for truth and warns us of the folly of racial discrimination.

APCU as a people-to-people friendship association fully agrees with the good Senator from Sorsogon, Bicol that the territorial dispute between China, the Philippines and other ASEAN countries “should not deter nor affect economic, cultural, educational, and other forms of exchanges” amongst our peoples.

APCU further agrees with Senator Escudero that these issues do not “justify the racial slurs against Chinese students” in Tuguegarao, Cagayan or to any other foreign students and foreign nationals in the country.

Senator Escudero was reacting to the statements made by leading Filipino-Chinese civic leader Teresita Ang-See condemning allegations that Chinese students in Tuguegarao, Cagayan are “spies” and “threats to national security.”

Ang-See is a recipient of APCU’s project – the Awards for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) in 2021 for her outstanding work in building bridges of understanding between the peoples of the Philippines and China.

APCU would like to reiterate that we are neither pro-China nor against any other country. We are pro-Filipino and working for the best interest of our country and people. For now, what is best for the country is to continue our good relations and friendship with China, to resolve whatever differences through peaceful dialogue and cooperation, and to stop Sinophobia.

Raul L. Lambino

APCU Chairman