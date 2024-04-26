P4.5-M kush seized by BOC-NAIA from five abandoned parcels at CMEC

305 SHARES Share Tweet

KUSH reportedly coming from Canada and with an estimated street value of P4,555,600 were found in five parcels that were abandoned at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) and confiscated by authorities from the Bureau of Customs-NAIA.

According to BOC-NAIA district collector Yasmin Mapa, the abandoned parcels were seized on April 26, 2024. The kush found inside have been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for proper disposition.

It was learned from Mapa that the first parcel from Deer Valley, Canada was declared as car seat cover consigned to Fritz Ang of Aglipay St. Poblacion, Mandaluyong City. It contained 501 grams of dried leaves suspected to be kush valued at P701,400, placed in two vacuum-sealed transparent plastic.

Too, the second parcel in two vacuum transparent plastics was also declared as car seat cover shipped from 40 Stammers Dr Ajax, Canada and consigned to Carl Jensen Ang of Sheridan Towers, Barangay Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City. It contained 500 grams of suspected kush valued at P700,000.

Meanwhile, the third parcel was declared as customized coffee mugs. It contained three vacuum- sealed plastic pouches with some 1064 grams of suspected kush valued at P1,489,600 and shipped from Hopperton North York Canada and consigned to Angelo Bryan Vitor of Zeppelin, Angeles City.

Declared as books, the fourth parcel was shipped by Pandora Box from Baltimore and consigned to Steve Kian Ty Cortez of Quezon City. It contained 70 pieces of disposable vape pen suspected cannabis oil valued at P4,200.00.

Mapa said the fifth parcel with one open transparent plastic pouch was declared as custom décor. It was shipped by Hobby Hollics of Garden Grove, California, consigned to Leo Alvor of Mazaraga, Quezon City and contained 471 grams of kush valued at P659.400.