DSWD starts distribution of livelihood grants to 3K typhoon-hit families in Ilocos Sur in April

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already started the release of livelihood assistance settlement grants (LSG) to around 3,000 Typhoon Egay-affected families in Ilocos Sur, an agency official said on Tuesday (March 26).

According to Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao, the ceremonial payout of Php4.8 million worth livelihood grants to an initial 484 families was conducted at the St. Joseph Institute Gymnasium on Friday (March 22) through the DSWD’s Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region).

“Part of our disaster response is to ensure that the needs of the affected population, whose economic activities were disrupted, are addressed. These livelihood grants will aid the affected families in their long-term recovery and rehabilitation,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the agency’s co-spokesperson, said.

“This is just the first leg of the distribution of the livelihood grants. Other payout activities will be conducted by the DSWD in April to complete the target of 3,000 families belonging to the poor, vulnerable, and informal sectors,” she said.

Assistant Secretary for Specialized Programs Florentino Y. Loyola Jr. oversaw the initial distribution of the grants.

The beneficiaries came from the municipalities of Alilem, Sigay, Cervantes, Quirino, Del Pilar, Sugpon, and Suyo, according to the agency’s co-spokesperson.

Joining Asst. Sec. Loyola were Ilocos Sur 2nd District Rep. Kristine Singsong-Meehan and Candon City Mayor Eric Singson.