DSWD, Isabela LGU sign agreement on Food Stamp pilot implementation

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, through its Field Office-2 (Cagayan Valley), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the local government unit (LGU) of San Mariano, Isabela for the pilot implementation of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) last January 15.

Representing the Department in the MOU signing was DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Eduardo M. Punay, who expressed the agency’s eagerness to partner with the LGU of San Mariano in the program’s pilot implementation.

“The Food Stamp Program does not only aim to address the issue on the lack of food and resources, but also the issue on malnutrition because DSWD aims to help the Filipinos, from womb to tomb. That’s why our agency hopes for the successful collaboration with LGU San Mariano in order to accomplish this responsibility,” Usec. Punay said in his message.

San Mariano Mayor Edgar Go expressed his gratitude to the DSWD for choosing their locality as one of the pilot areas of the FSP.

“Not only will our beneficiaries benefit from this program but also, the whole people of San Mariano. Farmers and micro entrepreneurs will have a chance to serve the people while enhancing their livelihood,” Mayor Go said.

San Mariano, Isabela, being a Geographically Isolated Area (GIDA), was identified as one of the pilot areas of the FSP implementation with its constituents having the need for food assistance.

The pilot implementation in San Mariano is set to start in the last week of January.

Present in the MOU signing were Regional Director (RD)Lucia Suyu-Alan, Assistant Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Franco G. Lopez, and Municipal Vice Mayor Dean Anthony G. Domalanta.

The FSP is a flagship program of the Marcos administration which aims to combat involuntary hunger among poor households by providing food credits worth Php3000 in Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards that can be used by beneficiaries to purchase nutritious food items.

Other FSP pilot areas are Tondo, Manila in the National Capital Region, Siargao Island, Garchitorena in Camarines Sur, and Parang in Maguindanao.