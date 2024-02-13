DSWD levels up commitment to peace process in Bangsamoro

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has established its peace and development program as part of the agency’s efforts to strengthen its commitment to the peace agreement between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Bangsamoro, a senior DSWD official said last February 10.

“The DSWD established its peace and development program to improve case management and step up the provision of the government’s mainstreamed social protection programs for verified former combatants,” DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay said during the 34th GPH-MILF Peace Implementing Panels Meeting in Pasig City last Feb. 10.

Usec. Tanjusay pointed out during the meeting that under its peace and development program, the DSWD will create a Program Management Unit and Regional Program Management Units in Regions 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 10 (Northern Mindanao), and 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) that will oversee the implementation of various peace programs and initiatives.

“The agreement, which is a commitment of the government through the DSWD, has provided cash assistance and cash-for-work programs to more than 26,000 MILF combatants under the Normalization Program track of the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB),” Usec. Tanjusay reported.

The government peace implementing panel is chaired by Presidential Assistant Cesar Yano and vice-chaired by Usec. Tanjusay while the MILF panel is chaired by Minister of the Parliament Mohagher Iqbal.

The panels’ meeting concluded with identified plans and programs to be implemented through convergence between government agencies and Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) ministries.