DSWD meets with international partners for ‘Odette’ response

In continuation of the response operations for Typhoon Odette, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office in CARAGA, held a meeting with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Philippines and the United Nations Office for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on December 20 to discuss points for collaboration to efficiently deliver assistance to families hit by the typhoon in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

The meeting focused on how the international partners will be able to provide aid to affected communities, particularly in terms of food security, health and nutrition, water sanitation and hygiene, shelter, logistics, and child and women protection.

Aside from partnerships with private organizations to strengthen disaster response, the DSWD also continues its provision of assistance to families affected by ‘Odette’ through the local government units (LGUs).

As of December 22, 6PM, Typhoon Odette has affected more than 692,000 families or more than 2.6 million individuals in more than 4,900 barangays in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, MIMAROPA, and CARAGA.

Of this number, more than 102,000 families or more than 410,000 persons are taking temporary shelter in evacuation centers in Regions VI, VII, VIII, X, MIMAROPA, and CARAGA.

Aid to affected families

Meanwhile, based on available data, the Department has already provided LGUs in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VIII, X, XI and CARAGA with augmentation assistance worth more than P23 million, while LGUs provided more than P13 million to their affected constituents.

The DSWD is also holding repacking activities and facilitating the delivery of family food packs (FFPs) as resource augmentation to severely affected LGUs.

On December 20, the Department delivered 850 FFPs in Siargao Island via C-130 planes.

In Eastern Visayas, DSWD FO VIII augmented a total of 1,475 FFPs to the Municipality of Dulag and Tacloban City. In addition, the FO also provided 608 FFPs in Silago; 1,700 FFPs in Hinundayan; 2,600 FFPs in Hinunangan; 2,900 FFPs in Sogod; 1,000 FFPs in Maasis; 1,000 FFPs in Liloan; and 1,000 FFPs in Limasawa – all from the province of Southern Leyte.

On the other hand, DSWD FO VII sent FFPs to various affected municipalities in Central Visayas with 2,000 for Loboc, Bohol; 2,000 for Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol; 1,300 for Manjuyod, Negros Oriental; 100 for Tayasan, Negros Oriental; and, 50 in Ayungon, Negros Oriental.

FO VII is also set to deliver 9,000 FFPs to Lapu-Lapu City, Sibonga, Argao, Santa Fe, Carcar, and Barili in Cebu. Sibonga, Cebu will also receive 2,000 hygiene kits from the Department.

The Department noted that the amount of assistance delivered to affected LGUs may increase by the time the DSWD Central Office receives the data and other necessary reports from Field Offices which are currently having problems with communication lines, internet connectivity, electricity, and mobility.

Despite this issue, the DSWD will continue to provide updates on the government’s response to Typhoon Odette-affected families.