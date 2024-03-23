DSWD official explores AFP’s program for deradicalization, reintegration of ex-rebels

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan A. Tanjusay (center) meets with Col. Pompeyo Jason M. Almagro and Col. Danilo G. Ambe at the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) Headquarters in Zamboanga del Sur on Thursday (March 21, 2024). The meeting is part of DSWD’s continuing efforts to improve the implementation of its peace and development programs through a series of field visits and benchmarking activities.

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan A. Tanjusay on Thursday (March 21) met with officials of the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to discuss their peace and development programs in Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

The meeting is part of DSWD’s continuing efforts to improve the implementation of its peace and development programs through a series of field visits and benchmarking activities.

“We have learned a lot (from this meeting), and we hope to include these insights in the enhancement of our case management strategy for peace and development,” Tanjusay said.

Among the programs presented during the meeting was “Project Good Life,” which was presented by 53rd Infantry Division Commanding Officer, LTC Terrence Ylanan.

Project Good Life is a deradicalization and reintegration program for former members of non-state armed groups implemented by the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Task Force and the Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC).

Col. Pompeyo Jason M. Almagro said the successful implementation of the said project can be attributed to the strong support from the provincial and municipal governments, as well as the convergence of services from other national government agencies, non-government organizations, and the academe in providing the necessary programs and services for surrenderees.

Usec. Tanjusay also learned that the Halfway House was constructed with the assistance of the Zamboanga Del Sur local government unit to serve as a temporary residential facility for the surrenderees during their reintegration into mainstream society.

“We are deeply thankful to the 1ID and the 53rd IB for accommodating our request for this activity,” the DSWD official said as he expressed his appreciation to the AFP for the briefing.

Also present at the meeting was Col. Danilo G Ambe, the Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the Chief of Staff of the 1ID at the 1ID Headquarters.