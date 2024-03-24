NOLCOM AFP Organizes CordilleRUN and Fun Bike for a Cause and Peace, Raises Support for Charity Works

471 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen, Baguio City, March 24, 2024 – About 121 runners and 50 bikers participated in the CordilleRUN and Fun Bike for a Cause and Peace event in support of the ‘Baguio-Benguet Warriors Hands of God Charity Works’ in Baguio City on March 24, 2024 held at the Lake Drive, Burnham Park, Baguio City.

The event was organized by the 1st Civil Relations Group, Civil Relations Service, Armed Forces of the Philippines, in collaboration with the City Government of Baguio, Cordillera Eagles Region 1; Regional Emergency Assistance Communication Team (REACT) Strawberry Group, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 (RMFB15) and Team Malaya. It aimed to raise funds and awareness in support of parents with children who have special needs in Baguio City and Benguet.

The activity also emphasized promoting compassion and peace within the communities, with the goal of making a positive impact where every step and pedal contributes.

Funds raised during the event will be directly given to the Baguio-Benguet Warriors Hands of God Charity Works, ensuring that children with special needs receive the care and support they deserve.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong also participated in the event, highlighting the personal significance of the cause to him: “This was a very noble effort by CRSAFP, and it will significantly benefit the beneficiaries who are facing various types of illnesses,” he said.

He also emphasized the significance of volunteerism in the community, especially among young people and its positive impact in the community and how it empowers the youth to make a difference.

The event concluded with the recognition and awarding of prizes, medals, and certificates to the top finishers of the 3, 5, and 10-kilometer run. Heartfelt stories of hope were shared by the beneficiaries, inspired by the Bayanihan efforts of the community for them. They expressed their gratitude to the organizers and participants for their support in a cause that will undoubtedly be of great help.

“Maraming Salamat po sa AFP, sa REACT at Eagles dito sa Baguio sa pagpili sa amin bilang beneficiary, malaking tulong po para sa amin ito, para po sa aming mga anak na may karamdaman.” stated Grace Padua, whose son has cerebral palsy.

Meanwhile, The 1st Civil Relations Group, Civil Relations Service, Armed Forces of the Philippines, extends gratitude for the overwhelming support from the runners and bikers of Baguio City who joined the cause, as well as to all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the event.