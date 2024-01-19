DSWD starts payout of emergency cash aid to quake-hit families in Sarangani

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office-12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), has started distributing the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) on Thursday (January 18) to aid the families affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit three municipalities in Sarangani province in November 2023.

More than 5,000 families from the towns of Alabel, Malapatan, and Glan whose houses were totally and partially damaged are expected to benefit from the DSWD’s ECT program.

Families with totally damaged houses are given Php27,180 while Php13,590 is allocated for those with partially damaged houses. They can use the cash aid to help them reconstruct or repair their destroyed houses.

For the first day of payout on January 18, some 621 families from the three towns received their cash assistance from personnel of the DSWD Field Office-12 led by Regional Director Loreto Cabaya Jr. The Field Office, in coordination with the local government units, will schedule the payout activities for the remaining families.

Julieta Minggo, 63, an ECT recipient from Purok 5, Poblacion in Malapatan, has expressed her appreciation upon receiving the financial assistance from the Department.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa DSWD-12 sa agarang tulong dahil maipapaayos na namin ang aming nasirang tahanan. Maraming salamat po,” a beaming Julieta said.

(We are thankful to DSWD-12 for the prompt assistance because we can already start the repair of our house. Many thanks.)

The ECT payout is a collaboration between the DSWD Field Office-12 and local officials led by Sarangani Governor Rogelio Pacquiao, Alabel Mayor Vic Paul M. Salarda, Malapatan Mayor Salway D. Sumbo Jr., and Glan Mayor Victor James B. Yap Sr.

In his message during the payout activities in the three towns, Director Cabaya acknowledged the crucial role of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian in the immediate provision of the ECT.

“Let us thank Secretary Rex Gatchalian because he really pushed for the immediate provision of cash assistance for the earthquake victims, and it reflects the commitment of the DSWD to provide it promptly,” Director Cabaya said.

For his part, Gov. Pacquiao lauded the collaborative efforts of DSWD and all stakeholders in addressing the pressing needs of the affected communities.

Among those present in the payout activities were Sarangani Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer-in- Charge Lizette Lopez, Alabel Municipal Administrator Lilibeth Salarda, and Malapatan Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer Lina Sotomil.

The ECT payout is part of the early recovery and rehabilitation of the DSWD for families affected by recent disasters.