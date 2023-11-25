DSWD thanks Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council, partners for successful 12th JJWeek celebration

360 SHARES Share Tweet

A senior official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) commended its attached agency, the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC), for the successful conduct of the week-long celebration of the 12th Juvenile Justice and Welfare Consciousness Week (JJWeek) on Friday (November 24) at the Prince Hotel in Ermita, Manila.

DSWD Undersecretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASAs) Atty. Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, who also serves as the chair of the council, said the celebration heightened the public’s awareness on the implementation of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act (JJWA), including the need to enhance the interventions for children in conflict with the law (CICLs).

“Remember that the journey towards ensuring the right to health and well-being of all children is ongoing. It requires an unwavering commitment, continuous learning, and a collective determination to overcome challenges. The job never ends. Let us carry the torch of advocacy, empathy, and empowerment to our daily lives,” Usec. Villar said in her speech at the culminating event.

Meanwhile, Arnold Canto, a Project Development Officer of DSWD Calabarzon and former CICL, shared a testimony on how he was given a new chance in life through the help of interventions provided to him by the social protection agency.

He also reminded social workers not to give up on CICLs.

“Sa akin pong mga kapamilya sa DSWD, JJWC, at sa ating mga stakeholders, ito lang po kahilingan ko sa inyo, wag ninyo pong sukuan yung mga batang nangangailangan ng inyong tulong dahil pag sumuko po kayo, tingnan nyo na lamang po ako, kung wala pong katulad ninyo, saan po kami pupunta? Matigas man po ang mga ulo ng mga CICL, marami pang kalokohan, pero kailangan nila ng inyong kalinga, pagmamahal, at pagtanggap,” Canto pointed out.

(To my family members in the DSWD, JJWC, and our stakeholders, this is all I ask of you, do not give up on the children who need your help because if you give up, just look at me, if there are people not like you, where are we to go? Even though CICLs are stubborn, are hard headed, they need your protection, love, and acceptance.)

The event also highlighted the awarding of the winners of the “Songs of Journey and Hope: A Songwriting Competition,” a musical competition participated in by Filipino children and youth residing in Youth Care Facilities.

The 3rd place winner went to the song “Bagong Pag-Asa,” by the Dreamers Band from the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth (RRCY) – Field Office-12.

The second place award was given to the song, “Lilipas din ang Dilim” composed by the Triple J Band from the RRCY – Field Office-1.

Meanwhile, the Taguig Bahay Pag-Asa Band’s song, “Salamat sa Pag-Asa” bagged the first place and Audience Choice awards.

JJWC Executive Director Atty. Tricia Clare Oco distributed the certificates of appreciation to the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM), Universidad De Manila (UDM), and Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) for hosting the on-campus orientation about the JJWA.

The JJWeek is a yearly event held every 4th week of November which coincides with the annual celebration of the National Children’s Month (NCM).