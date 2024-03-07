DSWD to modernize ITC infra, strengthen cybersecurity, streamline collab efforts

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Asst. Secretary for e-Governance and Information Technology Concerns and Chief Information Officer Julius Gorospe meets with information technology experts on March 1 to explore strategies that can be employed to ensure data and network security in the Department, thereby, detecting and providing an efficient solution to cyberattacks.

Attending the meeting held at Novotel in Cubao, Quezon City were service providers Palo Alto, ePLDT, GoCom, and Microdata.

DSWD Information and Communications Technology Management Service (ICTMS) Director Joseph M. Regunay, and regional information technology officers from the agency’s various Field Offices also participated in the coordination and planning meeting.